May 31, 1929 – March 17, 2021 (age 91)

Vincent Aaron Birch passed away on March 17, 2021, in Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by his family. He was born May 31, 1929 in St. Anthony, Idaho, the son of James Edgar Birch and Veda Munk Birch. He was the second of 6 children.

He graduated from High School in St. Anthony and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Denmark from 1950 – 1952. He married Marie Burt on August 6, 1954 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

Callings he held in the church included councilor in the bishopric, bishop, counselor in the stake presidency, high councilman and district welfare agent. He was a prolific, fiery speaker, and people in church and other gatherings that he spoke at eagerly anticipated hearing his sermons and speeches.

He served as the Fremont County Farm Bureau President and on the state Farm Bureau board for many years. He farmed and ranched his entire life on a farm north of St. Anthony. He loved riding and working with horses, working the fields, and harvesting the crops. Chasing cows that had gotten out and milking them were not such a love of his, but he knew it came with the territory.

Vincent loved reading and memorizing poems, and even later in his life could recite poems he had memorized 40, 50 or even 60 years earlier. Poems by Edgar A. Guest were his favorites. He eagerly awaited watching Lawrence Welk on TV Saturday nights, and the movie “Shane” was his perennial favorite. Most of all, he loved people, visiting with them and making friends.

More than anything Vincent cherished his family, who he loved, provided for them and eagerly following their triumphs and tragedies in life, and was there for them when they needed it most.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Burt Birch, and his five children: Kevin (Sabrina) Birch of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Paul (Debbi) Birch of St. Anthony, Idaho; Todd (Traci) Birch of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Cheryl (Layne) Guymon of Rigby, Idaho and Jared (Brooke) Birch of Idaho Falls, Idaho as well as his sister, Joan (Gordon) Rigby of Logan, Utah. 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Lowell Birch, Ronald Birch, Robert Birch and James Birch.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00am in the St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 East 400 North, St. Anthony, Idaho. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 -10:45am both times at the Stake Center.

Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery, 2540 East 225 N Road, St Anthony, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Flamm Funeral Home.