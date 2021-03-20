Cache Water District manager disavows canal piping proposal

LOGAN – After receiving a flood of criticism, officials of the Cache Water District are distancing themselves from a proposal to pressurize the canal network that provides much of Cache Valley’s irrigation water.

“A lot of people mistakenly associate the Crockett (Avenue Pressurized Irrigation) plan with (the Logan Watershed study),” according to Nathan Daugs, director of the Cache Water District. “That proposal could eventually be one of the recommendations included in the watershed plan. But right now they are 100 percent separate.”

That disclaimer came during a Mar. 16 presentation to the Logan City Council by Daugs and Zan Murray of JUB Engineers, a firm that is assisting in the initial phase of the ongoing Logan Watershed Study.

Daugs explained that the Cache Water District is now engaged in a comprehensive assessment of Cache Valley’s future water needs funded by the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The purpose of the watershed study is to address flood control and flood protection; evaluate measures to reduce water loss and increase efficiency in the current irrigation delivery system; and consider additional recreational concerns.

That study has been underway since December 2020 and its initial period for receiving public comments on water concerns ended Mar. 16.

“Public interest in the project has been overwhelming,” Murray admitted, “but that’s not surprising. I’ve been involved in a lot of projects of this size previously and I anticipated this kind of reaction. In fact, I welcome it, because (public reaction) gets issues out early and allows us to consider those in our initial evaluation process.”

Much of the public comment received by the Langdon Group, another study consulting firm based in Kaysville, has been negative reaction to the proposal by Crockett Avenue Irrigation and Distribution, Inc. to pipe and pressurize its network of open ditch canals.

The Crockett water company consists of 10 local canal companies that own water rights to the Logan River. Those firms provide irrigation water to the cities of Logan, North Logan and Hyde Park and some unincorporated areas of Cache County.

The Crockett managers recently proposed the construction of a pressurized irrigation system throughout their service area to deliver secondary water to each property within its boundaries for residential, commercial and agricultural purposes.

Some of the canals in the Crockett network run through Logan City parks, causing nearby residents to worry that the parks will be left high and dry.

But Daugs assured the Logan council members that those residents’ concerns about the Crockett PI proposal were premature.

The water district director explained that the Crockett PI proposal was only mentioned on the watershed study’s website as one of numerous previous reports illustrating the growing need for water conservation efforts.

“We’ve had people concerned that we’re going to pipe the Logan River all the way through town or pipe every canal in the valley,” Daugs laughed. “Those are just misconceptions about what we’re trying to do.

“We’re at the beginning of a long process … We’re really just hoping to work with the three involved cities and the canal company to find the best solutions for the area’s water resource concerns so that we can meet the future needs of the valley.”

He added that a plan with some alternative solutions to those concerns is expected to take more than a year to be developed. That proposal will then be submitted to the NRCS for federal review and circulated for public comment and reaction.

“It will take a lot of work,” Daugs acknowledges, “but I think that we can find a scenario that works for most people.

“In the end, our preferred alternative won’t be preferred by 100 percent of the population. I don’t think that you’ll ever find a project that does that. But we’ll do the best we can.”