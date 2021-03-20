State Health Department report new COVID-19 deaths

Vaccine

LOGAN – Officials of the Bear River Health Department said no new deaths occurred overnight in northern Utah as a result of the coronavirus.

Statewide, two pandemic-related deaths were reported by the Utah Health Department. Both of those victims were males, aged 65 to 84, who were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. One of those fatalities was reported in Davis County and the other in Weber County.

Those fatalities bring the statewide pandemic death toll to 2,060.

As of Saturday, state officials said that more than 1.137 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Utahns, including 25,861 vaccinations on Friday.

Despite that progress toward achieving herd immunity, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide continues to climb.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Utah now totals 381,254, an increase of 467 cases since Friday. That number includes 38 new cases in the Bear River Health District.

Those new cases resulted from nearly 6,500 COVID-19 tests administered on Friday, bringing the state’s 24-hour positivity rate to 8.1 percent.

There are 160 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, which is 16 fewer than Friday. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak now stands at 15,267.

The 38 new cases of COVID-19 in northern Utah overnight bring the total BRHD caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 20,452.

Health statistics from Idaho indicated only one new case of COVID-19 and one new fatality overnight, bringing the number of confirmed cases statewide to 176,803 and deaths to 1,939. Reports from neighboring Idaho counties remained unchanged with 1,104 positive tests in Franklin County, 363 positives in Bear Lake County and 334 in Oneida County.