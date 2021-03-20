Two men arrested and charged with raping 13-year-old girl

Left to right: Booking photos for Brenton S. Nelson and Thomas D. Montes-Robertson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Several anonymous tips led to the arrest of two men suspected of raping a 13-year-old girl. Cache County sheriff’s deputies booked 18-year-old Nibley man Brenton S. Nelson and 19-year-old Logan resident Thomas D. Montes-Robertson into the Cache County Jail Wednesday.

According to the arrest reports for both men, deputies received several anonymous tips indicating that Nelson and Montes-Robertson were sexually involved with the alleged victim. The tips were submitted through the sheriff’s office website and the Safe UT app.

Deputies interviewed the alleged victim at the Children’s Justice Center. She disclosed that she had engaged in a sexual relationship with Nelson during the past 2 months. She also described a similar incident, occurring once with Montes-Robertson.

As the investigation continued, deputies questioned Nelson and Montes-Robertson separately at the sheriff’s office. They reportedly admitted to the accusations and were booked in jail.

Both men were arraigned during virtual hearings in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from jail. Nelson was charged with five counts of rape of a child, five counts of sodomy on a child, and four counts of object rape of a child, all first-degree felonies. Montes-Robertson was charged with rape of a child, sodomy on a child, and aggravated sex abuse of a child, also all first-degree felonies.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon said even though the alleged victim appears to have had a relationship with the two men, she was not of legal age to consent. He asked for both suspects to be prohibited from contacting her while their cases proceed through the court.

Judge Spencer Walsh set bail at $5,000 for each man. He also ordered that they have no contact with the alleged victim or any other minors.

Nelson and Montes-Robertson both were scheduled to appear again in court next week. Each could face up to life in prison if convicted.

