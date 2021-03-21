Cache County jail inmate arrested after brief escape

Cecil Vijil Jr. arrested in May 2020 for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent and San Juan sheriff's deputy (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigations)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old inmate is back in the Cache County Jail after trying to escape. Cecil Vijil Jr., who is currently facing federal charges for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent and San Juan sheriff’s deputy, reportedly climbed over two fences and ran into the neighboring fields before being arrested Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said deputies were providing recreation time to a group of inmates in a fenced outside recreation area. Around 11:15 a.m., Vijil allegedly scaled the recreation yard fence and outer perimeter fence and ran from the area.

Corrections deputies attempted to apprehend Vijil, but he was able to escape and run into the fields next to the jail. Law enforcement officers from both the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and Logan City Police Department responded to the area and set up a large perimeter, keeping him in sight.

Vijil attempted to evade capture by removing his outer clothing and also by arming himself with a board. However, due to the rural area that he was in, officers were able to keep him in sight and away from any citizens. Law enforcement was able to communicate with him from a distance, and after an hour, convinced him to return to custody.

Peck said deputies never lost sight of Vijil. Once the suspect realized that he was surrounded and had no place to go, he gave up peacefully.

Mr. Vijil was taken into custody around 12:15 p.m. He was examined by medical staff and returned to jail.

Peck explained that the incident is being investigated by law enforcement and additional charges will be reviewed by the Cache County Attorney’s Office.

According to court records, Vijil was arrested last May in Colorado on the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation. He had allegedly fired multiple shots at a FBI agent and San Juan County sheriff’s deputy, who had responded to an incident at his home in eastern Utah.

No one was injured. Vijil was charged with assault on a federal officer and discharge of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Peck expressed thanks to the large and coordinated response by local law enforcement agencies. “Through the cooperative effort of all responding officers, this individual was able to be safely taken back into custody,” said Peck.

