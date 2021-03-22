Catherine McDermott, 69, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2021 in her home in Malad, Idaho.

Catherine was born on September 30, 1951 in Preston, Idaho to George Fisher and Anna Rozella McDermott. Catherine grew up in Clifton, Idaho with eleven siblings.

She married Delmer Dee Weeks on June 21, 1968. They later divorced but loved one another until death.

Catherine was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught beauty school for several years until her health issues prevented her from doing what she truly loved.

In her younger years she enjoyed cooking, spending time in the mountains with family and friends, camping or country cruising. She really loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her son, Anthony Dee Weeks and Michelle Van Leuven; daughter, Celia and Tim Driskel; son, Dustin and Jackie Weeks. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jake and Kimberly Driskel; Teyla Ann Rohweder; Chayce Marie Rohweder and Camden Earl Meyers; Carlee Jo Weeks; Jax Dustin Weeks. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Nevaeh Elyse Driskel, Lex Jacob Driskel, Aaliyah Marie Driskel and Abel Elden Hardy.

She is survived by her siblings; Elroy and Daralyn McDermott; Allen and Carolyn Hildt; Neil and Peggy McDermott; Reed and Michelle McDermott; Enid Salter, Anna Hildt, Darlene Gould, Nancy Wheeler, Donna and Gerald Williams.

Due to a severe health issue with a close family member, we ask that no one wear any perfume or colognes or chemical fragrance while attending the funeral services.

We would like to send a special thanks to Oneida County Home Care, and especially to Shirley Carter, for her friendship and loving care of our Mom. All of us really appreciated it.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the Malad Idaho Stake Center, 1250 North 1100 West, Malad, Idaho. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Interment will be in the St. Johns Cemetery, in Malad, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.