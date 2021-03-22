April 26, 1930 – March 18, 2021 (age 90)

El Marie Briggs Gunnell, 90 years old, passed peacefully away, on March 18, 2021.

Born on April 26, 1930 in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Leonard and Adrienne Briggs.

She was married to William Paul Hansen, while completing her education at BYU. They had 3 daughters and a son.

El Marie later married Franklin W. Gunnell, August 25, 1972, and they built a beautiful Arabian horse ranch in Wellsville, Utah together.

El Marie loved life, family, and country. She was a true patriot, and loved being involved with community and church.

Her life was dedicated to teaching others wellness and she built a multi-level sales force for a nationally recognized corporation.

El Marie was an inspiration to everyone that met her, full of passion and always up for some active fun. She inspired others through her desire for service and love for others.

El Marie, definitely made her mark on mankind and will be truly missed by family and friends!

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Melody Lynn Jensen, Bonnie Lee Mahler, and Kathryn Marie Hansen, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandchild. She is preceded in death by her son, Billy, and 2 grandchildren.

The family expresses appreciation for all those that contributed to El Marie’s care.

A “Celebration of Life” will take place Thursday, March, 25, 2021 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. A viewing will begin at 10:30am, followed by Services at 12:00 noon.

Interment will take place in the Wellsville City Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah at 1:30pm.