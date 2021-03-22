If it’s Spring it’s time for the return of a popular family animal event at AWHC

File photo

WELLSVILLE — The past year has presented some unique challenges for the American West Heritage Center(AWHC). But on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, executive director Mic Bowen said their type of venue with much of it outdoors has allowed the public to come out and safely interact to a certain degree.

This year they are going to be able to bring out more animals for the annual Baby Animal Days.

“More animals, more fun, more room. We’re literally going to be spreading across about a 15 to 20 acre spread. And we’re going to add more of the farm animal displays in areas so that households can come and have an experience where we can still maintain reasonable social distancing. But limit the lines so that we’re not working through lines in ways that we have maybe in years past when we weren’t dealing with COVID issues,” said Bowen.

Baby Animal Days will be held April 1st through 3rd and 7th through 10th plus Farm Animal Days on April 5th and 6th. Also back for the event – baby bears.

“Yes, that’s right. Yellowstone Bear World has been a wonderful partner with American West Heritage Center for the last 7 or 8 years. We have the opportunity with them typically every year, but to spread those bear cubs across a 2 week period was just a little bit too much for them.”

The bear cubs will featured during the April 7th through 10th period. For the early April event they will also feature the Utah Petting Zoo Gone Wild display that will bring in really unique animals, according to Bowen.

For more information, call them at (435)245-6050 or visit www.awhc.org.

AUDIO: AWHC director Mic Bowen talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3/22/2021