Larry G. Bentsen, 84, left this moral life on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home in Montpelier, Idaho.

He was born April 16, 1936 in Paris, Idaho to Gerald “Gary” Henry Bentsen and Merinda Vilate Larsen Bentsen.

Larry attended schools in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged but remained in the Army Reserves until 1963. He was proud of being a veteran and supported all veterans however possible.

He married Sandra Lee Christensen in 1957; they divorced in 1959. He married Josephine Taylor in 1961. Jo brought three children to this union, and a son was born to Larry and Jo in 1962. They later divorced. Larry married Doris Lloyd Patterson in 1982. She passed away in 1995. Larry married Cindy Lee Hymas in 2000; they also divorced.

Larry worked for a short time for the Union Pacific Railroad and then worked for Central Farmers in Georgetown Canyon until it closed. He then worked for Beker Industries.

Larry loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to hunt pheasants and to fish. He had some great adventures with his family and friends and especially enjoyed his fishing trips to Alaska with his son Jerry. He could tell some great tales of those adventures.

Although he didn’t often express it verbally, he dearly loved his family. He also had many good and dear friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Merinda Bentsen; his sister, Kay Sims; his son, Jerry Bentsen, and his stepson, Douglas Taylor.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Ashley (Michael) Ford; his great-granddaughter, Hendrix Ford; a sister, RaeAnn Wilcox; stepdaughters, Connie Hymas, Velvet Rattelade, Sheila Patterson, Annette Loehr, Tosh Pope; stepson, John Sorrell, several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his faithful friend and companion Toby.

