Man arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting employee at Logan adult novelty store

Booking photo for Bakri A. Ismail (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Logan adult novelty store. Bakri A. Ismail was booked Saturday into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

Ismail was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and interference with law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to the local store Saturday. The alleged victim was a store employee, who reported being assaulted by Ismail.

The woman described how Ismail was looking at merchandise, when she allegedly observed him inappropriately touching himself. As she approached the suspect to confront him, he reportedly grabbed her privates.

The alleged victim explained to officers that she told Ismail “no” and then fled into a back office, where she locked herself inside and called 911.

When officers arrived at the store, Ismail was reportedly still inside. As they attempted to take him into custody, he refused to follow orders and fought to be placed in handcuffs.

Court records show, Ismail is facing multiple criminal cases for trespassing in the Logan City Justice Court. There have been several warrants issued for his arrest for failing to appear.

During Monday’s arraignment, Ismail refused to cooperate with Judge Angela Fonnesbeck. Through an Arabic court provided interpreter, he complained about being arrested and misunderstanding the charges. He rejected to answer questions, and got up and walked away from the web conference camera, concluding the hearing.

Judge Fonnesbeck ordered jail staff to continue holding Ismail for failing to cooperate.

Ismail is reportedly transient. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

