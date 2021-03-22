Maria B. Gonzales, 89 passed away Thursday March 18, 2021.

Maria was born August 24, 1931 in Del Rio, Texas a daughter of Dolores Molina and Manuel Beltran.

She married Arcadio P. Gonzales in 1952, they recently celebrated their 69th anniversary.

Maria loved to crochet, garden and was a very good cook. She was an excellent mother and a proud grandmother.

Maria is survived by her husband Arcadio, children: Ray Gonzales; Ricardo (Louisa) Gonzales; Raul (Rosa) Gonzales; Maria Gonzales; Frank Gonzales;

Jim Gonzales; 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren with two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: Rosa Garcia; Dora (Ricardo) Ramirez; Jesus (Sulema) Vielma.

Preceded in death by her parents, sons: Ramon Gonzales; Manuel Gonzales; Pete Gonzales; and siblings: Arturo Beltran; Elizabeth Peña and Belia Beltran.

Special thanks to Dr. Markeson and Amber with Bristol Hospice for their loving care.

Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:30am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.