June 7, 1926 – December 3, 2020 (age 94)

Marie Borg, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on December 3, 2020, at the age of 94.

Originally from San Francisco, California she lived in Cache Valley for many years. She graduated from University of California, Berkeley, and taught elementary school for a few years. She often spoke fondly of her students, and her experiences teaching.

Marie and her husband Walt had four children and one grandchild. She was a very loving mother and grandmother. Her family was at the center of her life, and she enjoyed telling family stories and reminiscing about growing up. She and Walt traveled extensively and had many interesting accounts of their experiences.

Marie was a kind, caring, and generous person. She loved gardening and flowers. Wherever they lived, she and Walt planted lots of fruit trees and she shared the bounty with her friends and neighbors. She was a wonderful cook. She was optimistic and positive by nature.

She struggled with health problems but took adversity in stride and maintained a cheerful and positive attitude. In her final week, she frequently commented that she’d had a good and happy life.

She is deeply missed by her family and friends.