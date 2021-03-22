Odean J. Estep of Plymouth passed away peacefully Thursday March 18, 2021 in Logan, Utah.

He was born on September 29, 1933 to James Berry Estep and Sarah Effie Archibald Estep. He lived in Plymouth most of his life and attended Bear River High School.

Odean married Beverly Hill on May 28, 1953 in the Logan, Utah Temple. They would have celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary in May. Shortly after Mom and Dad were married, he was called to serve our country in the United States Army.

He worked at Contel/GTE/Frontier telephone for 34 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions. He served on the Plymouth Rodeo Committee and also the sexton for the Plymouth Cemetery.

Dad enjoyed horses, riding, training and Cutter Racing. He loved being on his tractor and working his piece of land in Plymouth. He and Mom loved to take their trailer and go fishing. Dad was a great example of service and was always looking to help everyone any way that he could. Dad loved to drive around in his little red truck while enjoying his Pepsi. After a long day of cancer treatments he always wanted to make a loop through Plymouth. He loved this town and visiting with all of his friends.

Odean leaves behind his loving wife Beverly and children Jimmy (Randy Martinsen) Estep, Henderson, Nevada; Penny (Paul) Marshall, Plymouth, Utah; Jerry (Shellee) Estep, Tremonton, Utah; Kristine (Brent) Berry, Garland, Utah; Carol Lynn (Brad) Williams, North Ogden, Utah. One of his greatest treasures was his 14 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Odean is also survived by one brother Lowell (Shauna) Estep and two sisters Bonnie Stevens and Marilyn Secrist.

Although he will be missed, he will be reunited with his parents, brothers Doug Estep and Donald Estep, two great granddaughters Patty Colleen Carter “Collee”, and Abbigail Lilly Fifield and many other family members and good friends that he loved dearly.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Our House Assisted Living, Sunshine Terrace, Dr. Sarunas Sliesoraitis and his staff at Gossner Intermountain Cancer Center for their loving care of our Dad. He leaves behind many treasured friends.

