One of two men charged with armed robbery pleads guilty

Booking photo for Matthew K. Archuleta (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man has confessed to taking part in an armed robbery outside a Logan fast food restaurant last fall. Matthew K. Archuleta has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested Oct. 29.

Archuleta participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading to two counts of aggravated assault and two charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.

In exchange for Archuleta’s guilty plea, prosecutors dropped eight remaining charges against him.

On Oct. 13, Logan City police officers were called to the north Burger King, near 1030 N. Main. Multiple witnesses reported Archuleta and two other individuals had placed an order in the drive-through lane. As they were waiting for their food, Archuleta walked into the restaurant and began arguing with the employees about the delay.

The man returned to his vehicle to continue waiting and proceeded to start arguing with another group, in a neighboring car. As the confrontation continued, the second suspect, Luis A. Maldanado allegedly brandished a shotgun and handgun, robbing the occupants of the other vehicle with another juvenile.

Prosecutors report Archuleta also had a firearm in his possession. He later threatened the occupants of another vehicle shortly after the robbery. The victims were driving on Main St. when he drove alongside and pointed a rifle at them.

Archuleta spoke briefly during Monday’s hearing, explaining he was willing to waive his rights to a fair trial. He was scheduled to appear again in court for sentencing May 4, where he could face more than five years in prison.

Maldanado, a 30-year-old Logan man, is facing similar charges. He is scheduled to appear again for a preliminary hearing March 25.

will@cvradio.com