August 5, 1930 ~ March 21, 2021 (age 90)

Phyllis Lucetta Bishop Holmgren passed away on March 21, 2021, in Brigham City, Utah.

She is the oldest daughter of Agnes Thompson and Leonard Lewis Bishop.

On October 27, 1948, Phyllis married LeRoy Del Holmgren in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint.

For the first 18 years of her life, she lived in Garland, Utah. Lifelong friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents blessed her childhood. She attended Garland Elementary, where she insisted that she never learned math, and graduated from Bear River High School as a cheerleader where a newly returned sailor first noticed her.

It wasn’t long until these newlyweds moved to Bear River City to begin their 60 years of marriage. Phyllis’s role as Del’s “wingman” was done to perfection. Caring for her aging parents was yet another example of her selfless service.

Phyllis’s employment outside the home included working at the Garland Movie Theater, Jessies Café, Box Elder School District, Domestic Violence Shelter, and Smithfield Utah Cattle Auction. Her attention to financial matters was exemplary.

Spending time with the Bear River City Quilters, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and Pinochle friends was the spice to her life. Working in her yard/garden and keeping a tidy home was her trademark.

Devotion to church work was evident to the end. Her ministering sisters were always on her mind. There wasn’t an auxiliary she didn’t serve in and those she serviced with learned to appreciate her dependability and wisdom.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, James and Steven; and one great-granddaughter, Sara Deem.

She is survived by two sisters, Carol and Helen; children, Clixie and Brent Hollingsworth, Richard Del and Sue Holmgren, Dawn and Mike Hollingsworth; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00pm with a public viewing being held before her service from 11:00am – 12:30pm at the Bear River City LDS Church, 5870 North 4700 West, Bear River City, Utah.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.