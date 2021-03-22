Shannon Casperson Knapp passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021 at the age of 70. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She brought grace and beauty to life through all she did.

Shannon was born on December 21, 1950 in the Franklin County Hospital to Eva Lynn and Quinten Casperson. Shannon grew up in the Preston area with her two brothers, Quint and Frank and her sister, Claudia. She had an adventurous childhood filled with joy. She was involved in 4H where she learned to love knitting, crocheting, gardening and sewing. She would go on to create a warm, loving home with these skills. She also loved singing and dancing and was on the BYU dance team while in college.

Shannon met Kenneth Gary Knapp, shared an eternal love, and were sealed to each other on June 9, 1972 in the Logan, Utah temple. Shannon and Gary had 6 children: Rachel (passed away as an infant in 1973), Rebecca (Travis Windley), Stuart Knapp (Kaylyn), Catherine (Adam Roth), Michael Knapp (Lana) and Andrea (Dallas Spencer).

Shannon taught her children in all aspects of life. She shared her talents and passions with them, but most importantly, Shannon taught her children principles of the Gospel and the importance of family, service, and love. She always had time for those she loved, despite her many church callings and career expectations.

Shannon graduated from Ricks College, and then received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University. Shannon spent 30 years teaching at Pioneer Elementary School. She loved children and often said there was no better way to spend a life than loving and teaching children of our Heavenly Father. She truly shared His love with every student who entered her classroom.

Shannon is proceeded in death by, Rachel (daughter), Kirsten (sister), her parents, and many more loved ones.

She is survived by her eternal love Gary Knapp, 5 of their children and their 18 grandchildren (Steven, Ethan, Gordon, Akazia, Maycie, Ellie, Lukus, Andrew, Spencer, Allison, Lorynn, Matthew, Cole, William, Scott, Joshua, James, and Penelope), her brothers and sister, and many nieces and nephews. She filled our lives with love through her kindness and service. All, who knew her, loved her, and she will be sorely missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm also at Webb Funeral Home.

Services will be streamed live and may be viewed by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery, Preston, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.