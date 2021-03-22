Tom Wilcock passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2021, age 66, in Snowville, Utah.

He was born October 2, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leonard and Marilyn Wilcock.

Tom attended and graduated from Davis High School in Farmington, Utah. He met Vauna Taylor in Mountain View, Wyoming and they were later married in Elko, Nevada. Throughout Tom’s life he lived in Farmington, Utah, Mountain View, Wyoming, and then settled in Snowville.

Tom was a cattle rancher and farmer in Snowville. He took great pride in his Black Angus cattle and his horses. He enjoyed going to the horse races and betting on the family’s horses to win. He served as President of the Snowville Water Company for many years. He also held down the fort at Mollie’s Cafe for nearly four decades with his cup of coffee and a smile for everyone who walked in.

Tom is survived by his wife, Vauna, and his parents, Leonard and Marilyn Wilcock, as well as his three children – Jeremy (Amy) Wilcock; Jacie Wilcock, Josh (Lindsey) Wilcock; and six grandchildren- Grayson, Wyatt, Vivienne, Violet, Evelyn, and Waylon.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Snowville Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Snowville, Utah.

A celebration of life will follow at the Snowville Park and Bowery. All friends and family are welcome.

A special thanks to all our family and friends, Intermountain Home Healthcare and Hospice (Thank you Gatlin, Bonnie, and Chelsey), and Dr. Van Christiansen. If you would like to send flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Tom’s name.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.