Utah State gymnastics No. 22 in national rankings

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team is ranked No. 22 in the country in the Road to Nationals rankings, which were released Monday.

Despite recording its best score ever for a conference championship meet with a 196.250 last Saturday night at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships, the Aggies dropped one spot in this week’s poll.

All four teams in the MRGC continue to be ranked in the top 25. BYU (197.069 National Qualifying Score) is 12th in the nation, Boise State (196.788) is 17th, Southern Utah (196.675) is 21st and the Aggies are 22nd (196.531).

Utah State also holds national rankings on two events. The Aggies are tied for 21st on vault (49.163 NQS) and tied for 16th on beam (49.263). They have scored 49 or better on beam in their last nine meets, which is a school record.

Individually, Autumn DeHarde is first in the conference and tied for 21st in the nation on beam with an NQS of 9.919. Following the conclusion of the MRGC Championships, the senior from Sussex, Wis., was named the MRGC Beam Specialist of the Year, as well as earning first-team accolades on the apparatus.

The Aggies continue their season next week when they compete at the NCAA Regional Championships, which will be held at various locations, Thursday through Saturday, April 1-3.