Utah State’s Bill Garren named MW Video Coordinator of the Year

Bill Garren

LOGAN, Utah – Bill Garren, assistant athletics director – video operations at Utah State, has been named the Mountain West Video Coordinator of the Year by the Collegiate Sports Video Association (CSVA), it was announced Monday.

Garren was selected by his peers in the MW to receive the conference video coordinator of the year honor. He is now a finalist for the prestigious Bob Matey National Video Coordinator of the Year award, which will be announced at the annual CSVA banquet on May 19, in San Antonio, Texas.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” Garren said. “I would like to thank our administration and my staff, Jordan Boze and Jayden Sanders, for their dedication and passion for what they do. They are very talented professionals that work exceptionally hard to represent Utah State and enhance the student-athlete experience. Without them, and our student staff, this recognition would not be possible. I would also like to thank all the video coordinators in the Mountain West for their hard work and maintaining a high standard.”

The Bob Matey award is presented to the video coordinator who displays innovation, determination, perseverance, and technical skill as portrayed by the late Bob Matey, legendary video coordinator from Texas A&M.

Garren is in his 15th year as the director of video operations for the Utah State athletics department and was promoted to Assistant Athletics Director in 2016. He is responsible for managing all aspects of athletic video and editing within the athletics department, which includes training and supervising a staff of student assistants to shoot all of the football practices and games, along with men’s and women’s basketball games.

Garren’s responsibilities also include the day-to-day operations of the video room, overseeing the digital TV needs, overseeing creative services, overseeing MW live streaming, and assisting with the video needs of USU’s 16 intercollegiate sports. Garren also provides technical support and training for coaches and support staff.

Prior to his current role at Utah State, Garren served as the video coordinator at Idaho State from 2000-02, before accepting a job at San José State. He was then an assistant football and track coach at his high school in Montrose, Colo., in 2003, before spending the 2004 and 2005 seasons as video coordinator at Idaho State.

Garren earned a master’s degree in athletic administration from Idaho State in 2005.

Garren, who was an all-conference football player at Montrose (Colo.) High School, played two seasons at Ricks College (currently BYU-Idaho), and then one season at Idaho State before beginning his video career.

Garren, who has been a member of CSVA for 20 years, has now been voted a conference video coordinator of the year a total of seven times. He and his wife, Melinda, have three children: Maia (21), Milly (16) and Tyler (12).