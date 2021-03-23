March 6, 1942 – March 18, 2021 (age 79)

Albert Nishan Pakradounian, died in Logan, Utah on March 18, 2021.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island on March 6, 1942 to Nishan and Elizabeth Shamlian Pakradounian. He was very proud of his Armenian heritage and dearly loved his siblings John, Jacob, Anna, Queenie and Martin.

Albert lived the first 21 years in Cranston and Providence Rhode Island and the next 18 years in Los Angeles, California where he worked at Pacific Stock Exchange for over 14 years and graduated from Los Angeles City College with an Associate of Arts degree in general business.

He moved to Logan, Utah in October 1981 until his passing. He worked at various places in Logan including Mountain Farms, Deseret Industries, Macey’s, Bourns, security at Miller Brother’s Feed Yard and Icon Fitness. He retired from Discovery Research Group in December 2006.

He married Joyce Breinholt on November 4, 1983 and she died on June 19, 1998. He dearly loved his 13 nephews and nieces. He married Katherine Blau Winger on June 10, 2000 and had 6 step-children with 29 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Katherine died on October 22, 2016.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce, his second wife Katherine, his parents, and all 5 siblings.

He is survived by John’s wife, Bonnie and both Joyce’s and Katherine’s families.

There will be a viewing on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm. A viewing will also be prior to the funeral services from 11:00 – 11:45am. The funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Hollyhock Ward, 350 West 700 South, Logan, Utah.

The funeral service will be live streamed at may be viewed by clicking here. Meeting ID: 946 137 1194

He will be buried that day in the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah next to his loving first wife Joyce.