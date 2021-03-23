August 3, 1927 – March 21, 2021 (age 93)

Dwight Chadwick Warburton passed away peacefully and with dignity on March 21, 2021.

He was born in Kaysville, Utah to Ross Dewey and Lillian Grace Chadwick Warburton on August 3, 1927. He arrived ready to get to work on his parents’ ranch in Etna, Utah, having been blessed with a sense of humor, an enduring smile and the kindest of hearts.

He graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah in May 1945 and was called into the U.S. Navy in November of that year. In August 1946 he was released from active duty and serving his country he loved as World War II ended.

In 1950, he enrolled in Utah State University, graduating with a degree in General Agriculture in May 1954. He received a commission in the U.S. Air Force from ROTC training and was called to active duty in the Air Force in October 1954. After being trained in the Air Force Intelligence School at Lowry AFB in Denver, Colorado, he was assigned to duty at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska, were he worked as a First Lieutenant in intelligence in the Alaskan Command Headquarter building. In February 1957, he was released from the Air Force and returned to Etna to work on the ranch. His extraordinary work ethic and ability to fix anything that broke using his creativity and a bit of bailing wire kept even the most dated of farm equipment running smoothly for years past its prime.

He met Irene Carol Smithen at a church-sponsored singles dance in Salt Lake City, Utah in the fall of 1964. In their 30’s and slightly older than average first-time applicants, the government official issuing them their marriage license noted, “Well, you two should know what you’re doing.” And they did.

They were married in the Logan, UT temple on June 14, 1965. They lived and worked for the next 22 years on the Etna ranch. This is where they raised their family as he continued to serve within his community and church in many capacities. They moved from Etna to Garland, Utah in 1987 where they both worked until retirement in 1999.

Shortly thereafter, he and Carol moved from Garland to Centerville, Utah to be closer to family, and in 2000 they were called to serve a 3-year part-time mission as some of the first hosts of the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He and Carol continued serving for three additional years as Guest Service Missionaries, ushering at the Conference Center and other church buildings on Temple Square. At the conclusion of a short, personal history he wrote in the early 2000’s, he exclaimed, “We hope the Good Lord will permit us to continue this fulfilling lifestyle for some time yet!” And He did. Dwight spent the remainder of his years serving others and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – the fulfilling lifestyle he loved.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Julie (Bret) Dixon, Chad (Julie) Warburton, Vance Warburton, and Ryan (Cami) Warburton; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Reese; sister-in-law Irma Adams; sister Claire; sister Carol; and brother-in-law Douglas Lind.

A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 270 North 300 East in Centerville, Utah on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:45am, prior to the funeral service, which will begin at 11:00am.

Services will also be streamed live by clicking here.

Burial services for family and close friends will take place directly afterwards at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.