April 26, 1926 – March 18, 2021 (age 94)

Emma Ellen Alder Furness passed away March 18, 2021 at her home in Lehi, Utah, surrounded by many of her posterity.

She was born April 16, 1926 in Preston, Idaho, the fourth child to Melvin Paull Alder and Emma Chrisstella Jensen. She graduated from Logan High School in 1944 and later married John Tuck Furness on December 18, 1946 in the Logan Utah Temple where they were sealed for eternity.

Emma served in numerous callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Young Women Beehive teacher, music director for Primary and Relief Society, choir director, and Relief Society president. She worked in about 50 departments for the Church over the years. Emma sang in the formerly named Mormon Tabernacle Choir as a soprano from October 1964 to January 1985 and served on committees for that organization. Music was a big part of Emma’s life singing solos for many events and with a women’s group called the Londonairs. She also served as president of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Emma and John served in the New York Rochester Mission as tour guides at Hill Cumorah Visitors Center from 1987 to 1988.

During her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing games with her family and calligraphy. She was a member of the Utah Calligraphic Artists.

Emma is survived by her children Barry (Linda), Gloria (Jeffrey) Pulver, Beverly (Rodney) Terry, Douglas (Jill), Annette (Kelly) Ward; daughter-in-law Mary Furness; and sister Mae Alder Cole. She is survived by 19 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers and spouses Melvin Dean (Virginia), Rulon Jensen (Dorothy), and Dennis Jensen (Lela) Alder; son John Carl Furness; and granddaughter Angie Furness.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Jordan Willows Stake Center, 2161 West Grays Drive, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held at the same location prior to funeral services from 10:00 – 11:40am. Masks are required for those attending at the church.

Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.

This service will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Memorial Mortuaries.