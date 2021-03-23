Food pantry gets its biggest haul from Saturday’s food drive

Bruce Haslem a volunteer from North Logan moves one of the 104 pallets of food collected on Saturday's Feed Utah food drive on Monday March 22.

LOGAN – Last Saturday’s Feed Utah food drive was the most successful of any food drive held in Cache Valley, said pantry workers. The Cache Food Pantry had two forklifts working hard Monday to get the food out of the weather into protective warehouses until it can be separated and organized.

Elder Nelson, a local missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was busy organizing shopping carts for clients for Tuesday’s food distribution day while trying to stay out of the way of the forklifts whizzing back and forth.

Matt Whitaker, the director of the Cache Food Pantry, said it was the biggest one he had seen in all the years of working at the pantry.

“When the Boy Scouts were involved, we usually filled 65 to 70 pallets,” he said. “This year we had 104-pallets, or about 90,000 pounds of donated food.”

He thought there were a couple of reasons for this year’s donation record.

“I think because of COVID more people are willing to donate to help other people,” he said. “The other reason it went so well was Gary Anderson of Just Serve, a service arm of the LDS Church. He started organizing it last October; he was awesome.”

Whitaker said they will put it all in storage and go through the massive haul after it gets out of quarantine.

“We haven’t even had a chance to see what we have yet,” Whitaker said. “We have volunteer groups lined up for the next six weeks to help us organize it.”

He was very thankful for everyone’s effort, especially because of the inclement weather. The cache of food should last for about seven months.

“I recognized it was rainy and uncomfortable for people to be out collecting bags of food,” the director said. “And we realize a whole lot of people made a big effort to make the drive a success and we are grateful for their sacrifices.”

Bruce Haslam, a volunteer forklift driver, said in his 11-years working there it was the biggest drive he had seen and it was a challenge trying to get all the pallets in a second warehouse space.

“We will quarantine the food for two weeks before we start to go through it,” he said. “It typically takes about a month to go through a normal food drive, but this is bigger than any scout drive by 30 pallets.”

He said Cache County Search and Rescue were the ones that picked up the food from the 13 drop-off sites and brought them to the pantry.

Jake Netzley, the assistant director for the pantry, said the community really stepped up for the food drive this year despite the cold, damp Saturday.

“Even in the rain it may not been very fun,” he said. “But they came through.”

The collaborative effort came from many religious congregations, service clubs and other organizations in the valley.

The Cache Food Pantry commodities will help serve approximately 25 other organizations, as well as helping Franklin and Rich counties’ food pantries.

This year’s Feed Utah sponsors included Associated Food Stores, JustServe, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the NAACP, Bonneville Salt Lake, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah Alliance and the Utah National Guard.