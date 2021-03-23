Geraldine Roberts (Nichols) Morgan passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021 at her home attended by her loving son Boyd. She lived life to the fullest with family and friends and will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.

She was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on June 20, 1936 the daughter of Floyd H. and Aulleen Hardcastle Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents. She was the second oldest with 9 siblings: Bill, Richard, Bob, Dennis, Galen, Don, and Carol (all deceased), Gary (Cheryl) Roberts Idaho and Larry (Diane) Roberts Montana. She always said she had more brothers than she could shake a stick at and spent a lot of her childhood changing dirty bums and wiping snotty noses, but she loved them all! Coming from that large family, she had a personality that was larger than life!

She went to school in various locations around the Salt Lake Valley, with her most memorable times in Sandy, Utah. She was an amazing artist with a talent that followed her throughout her lifetime. She was very diverse and worked many different jobs.

She married Edward W. Bare and owned and operated a cab company, driving and maintaining the office until she started her family. She later stayed home with her 3 children teaching them her love of food and cooking, gardening and her love of flowers and fresh vegetables, and taking great pride in her new home. She later divorced, went to secretarial school, later working for the Utah Governor (Rampton) and various manufacturing companies.

She married Roger T. Nichols (deceased) and moved around doing various jobs until they opened their picture frame shop and art studio where her artistic ability flourished and was highly recognized. She eventually taught oil painting for many years, having a studio built in her homes. She has paintings all over and numerous awards with her proudest moment being an invitational showing in Paris, France.

She later divorced and met the love of her life, Keith A. Morgan (deceased in 2013). They loved to camp, fish, rockhound, ride snowmobiles and ATV’s, truck pulling with Leah and Gary, years of travel with their camping club and having holidays and barbecues with family. Keith was “Dad” to her children and they loved him very much.

She is survived by her loving children: Leah Stauffer (Gary), Boyd Bare, and Gailand Bare (Barbara), 6 granddaughters and 1 grandson with 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved and was very proud of.

She was a tiny lady with a huge presence and will be sorely missed by her children and grands! Her life was a struggle toward the end with her failing health, but she never lost her sense of humor.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required

