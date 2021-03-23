Logan sex-offender pleads guilty to enticing teenage boy

Booking photo for Bradley Drew Sorenson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 56-year-old Logan man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager has confessed to sexting with a teenage boy last summer. Bradley D. Sorenson was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail Feb. 2, where he has been held without bail.

Sorenson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of enticing a minor, all second-degree felonies; and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors report, Logan City police officers received a cyber-tip that Sorenson was exchanging pornographic photos with a 15-year-old boy last November. He sent numerous chat messages to the victim through Facebook Messenger. The messages were sexual in nature and included pornographic photographs of each other.

Facebook provided investigators with the chat logs between Sorenson and the boy. It included the defendant telling the teen to delete everything so he wouldn’t get into trouble. The two also discussed meeting up to have sex.

Police tracked the messages to Sorenson’s Logan apartment, near 123 N Main St. They also determined the victim lived in the same building.

Sorenson spoke briefly during Monday’s hearing, telling the court he was guilty of the charges. Court records show, he is a registered sex-offender after being convicted of sexual battery of a minor in Idaho, in 2004.

In exchange for Sorenson’s guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the six remaining charges.

Judge Brandon Maynard scheduled sentencing for May 3. He ordered the defendant to cooperate with probation agents, completing a presentence report about his criminal history.

Sorenson could be sentenced to more than 15-years in prison.

will@cvradio.com