May Elaine Smith Law of Brigham City, Utah passed away on March 20, 2021 after struggling with pancreatic cancer. Her youngest son passed away from the same cancer one year earlier.

Elaine was born January 24, 1935, in Sugar City, Idaho, a daughter of David La Mont and Martha May Lusk Smith. Her father taught school and in her early years they lived in Victor, Garfield, Rigby and Sugar City. Idaho. She spent six of her elementary years at Sugar Salem school, attending High School in Pocatello, Idaho and graduating in 1953.

On June 29, 1955 she married the boy next door, Bliss W. Law. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. After marriage they lived in a Salt Lake City, Utah, Harrisburg Pennsylvania, San Francisco and Sacramento California.

In 1962 they moved to Brigham City, Utah, for employment with Thiokol Chemical Corp, where they spent the remainder of their years. Elaine was a stay-at-home mom during the years the boys were in school and then took part-time employment at Knighton Optical until Bliss retired. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage and cherished the time they had together.

They were blessed with four boys, David (Leslie), Rodney (Michele), Brent (Jo Ann), and Brian who brought them much joy throughout their lives. Elaine supported her husband and children in all their interests whether it was church, education, scouting, recreation, sports or helping with the grandchildren, which number 15 and 20 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way. Those were wonderful years.

She enjoyed gardening, quilting, handiwork, refinishing wood, backpacking in the Wind River Mountains, four wheeling, music and dancing and just about anything the boys and Bliss choose to do. The most rewarding was being a homemaker, creating a home where her sons and grandchildren could entertain their friends.

Bliss and Elaine enjoyed traveling and had some interesting and enjoyable trips with their children as well as by themselves.

Music was a part of her life. Her father being a music teacher and active in several musical groups including his dance band. They always had music in the family. He taught Elaine and her sister Sylvia to sing duets at a young age. He was their accompanist. They sang together till they were separated by the miles. Elaine sang alto in choirs, trios and duets in the cities where she lived. She also sang in the Box Elder Symphonic Choir or over 25 years. She had callings as a chorister in the church.

Elaine belonged to the Sumida Study group for many years, enjoying ladies and the many topics they studied. She enjoyed reading, with autobiographies and biographies being her favorite. She read many church books.

Elaine quilted with a group of friends for over 20 years. It was one of her favorite activities, making many quilts for family and friends.

She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held many positions in the wards and serving on many Stake boards, including a Stake Primary presidency and as a Stake Relief Society President. Elaine earned the Church Junior Gleaner Award and the Golden leaner Award. Elaine and Bliss also filled a mission together in the Real Estate Department in the Church office building in Salt Lake City.

Bliss and Elaine were a good team. They figured together they could accomplish almost anything. They spent much time working, playing with their children and supporting the boy’s families in their activities. The grandchildren were a delight. They made many special memories. Elaine felt she was given the best in life. In their older years their family were so caring and compassionate, helping Bliss through the many challenges he had with his health for 17 years and watching over Elaine when he passed away.

She is survived by her sons David, Rodney, Brent and their families, a sister Sylvia Hronek (Bruce), a brother-in-law Creed Law, (Clarene) and a sister-in-law Della Rae Schrader.

She has kept in touch with many friends through the years and thanks them for enriching her life.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00am with a viewing prior from 9:00 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required.

Interment is in the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah after the services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.