Utah advocates prepare for potential rise in refugees in US

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Refugee advocates in Utah have started to prepare for a rise in the number of people resettled from foreign countries in the state as the Biden administration implements new immigration policies.

A state official who works in refugee services told the Standard-Examiner that the department is “thrilled” to see more people coming to the country. Catholic Community Services is also preparing to handle the expected increase in cases.

Biden announced plans to increase the number of refugees in 2021 from the current 15,000 to 62,500, and again the following year to 125,000.