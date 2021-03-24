August 3, 1999 ~ March 22, 2021 (age 21)



Brianna Beth Hutchinson, age 21, passed away peacefully in a hospital in Bountiful, Utah, March 22, 2021.

Brianna was born August 3, 1999, in American Fork, Utah, to Ben and Susan Hutchinson. Brianna suffered cerebral hypoxia at age three days causing delayed development.

Brianna was blessed to be part of the Up To Three Program, Intermountain Pediatric Physical Therapy group, and attended schools in Cache County School District. We appreciate all the professionals who have worked to better Brianna’s life. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Brianna was cared for, in part, by her loving and dedicated grandparents, George and Connie Casselman, in Wellsville, Utah.

The veil was very thin for Brianna. She adored music and often would talk, laugh, and giggle with angels. She was always happy and enjoyed her many caregivers both in the family and those who helped from outside the home.

Brianna was preceded in death by her father, Ben Hutchinson.

Special thanks go to Community Nursing Services (CNS) in Logan and South Davis Community Hospital and their many wonderful employees. Thank you for all the kindness, compassion, and patience you have shown to Brianna.

Michelle Morris, thank you for your continued loving support these past few years. We love and appreciate you.

Funeral Services for Brianna will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:00 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel at 165 North 100 East, Alpine, Utah. Friends may visit with family prior to the services from 10:30 – 11:30am at the church.

Interment, Alpine City Cemetery, Alpine, Utah.

We love you Brianna!

Services will be live-streamed

