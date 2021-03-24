Idaho speeds up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility schedule

brhd.org

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and up starting April 5.

The Republican governor made the move Wednesday, three weeks ahead of schedule. Little also says people with at least one medical condition will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday, about two weeks ahead of schedule.

Little is urging residents to get vaccinated, saying it’s the best chance to protect jobs, save lives, and return to normal. State officials say nearly 250,000 residents are now fully vaccinated against the disease.