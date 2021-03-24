Josephine (Jo Rae) Rae Mitchell

September 2, 1938 – March 24, 2021 (age 82)

Jo Rae (Josephine Rae Olsen) Mitchell, 82 years, passed away on March 24, 2021 at her home in Preston, Idaho from the effects of cancer.

Jo Rae was born on September 2, 1938 in Sunset, Utah to Helen (Child) and Harold Hugo Olsen.

She was raised in Petersen, Utah with her sister and three brothers. She played the clarinet and was a majorette with the marching band at Morgan High School.

Jo Rae married her sweetheart of 63 years, Rulon Nyles Mitchell (Mitch), in the Logan temple on September 13, 1957. They had 8 children and raised them in North Ogden, Utah. As part of a very full and busy life of service, she also taught piano lessons and worked for the State of Utah.

After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Samara, Russia, she and Mitch built a home in Preston, Idaho and enjoyed many years together there. They also served a mission in Salt Lake City on Temple Square.

Jo Rae had a delightful sense of humor, and was a social butterfly who loved her family and friends deeply. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, part of a women’s traveling singing group and was avid in family history and temple work. Jo Rae loved being ward choir director and ward chorister as well as her time spent in the Young Women organization at church.

She enjoyed dressing up for Halloween, reading, playing piano, camping, creating cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, and doing puzzles. Her positive attitude was reflected in her always smiling response to the effects of cancer with the phrase, “I’m doing the best I can!”

She is survived by her spouse, (Mitch) Rulon Nyles Mitchell; son Kent (Cherilyn) Mitchell; daughter Kami (Lynn) Tilby; daughter Kathy (Curtis) Johnson; son Nyles (Shelly) Mitchell; daughter Nyla Bowers; daughter Becky (Brian) Hartle; son Kelly (Jana) Mitchell; 32 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Those who preceded Jo Rae in death are: son Brian Scott Mitchell; granddaughter Shalee Kay Mitchell; mother Helen (Child) Olsen; father Harold Hugo Olsensister Judy Diane (Olsen) Barker; brother Leo Gordon Olsen.

Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held on Saturday March 27, 2021 at 11:00am at the LDS Chapel at 1444 South 1600 East, Whitney, Idaho.

Visitations will be held on Friday evening March 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Saturday beginning at 9:30am at the LDS chapel above.

Burial in the Ben Lomand Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.