December 15, 1983 – March 22, 2021 (age 37)

Kirsten Lynne Helm was born on December 15, 1983 to Dave and Carrie Helm, at the Logan Regional Hospital. She was the 2nd child of 4 and the “Number 1 Daughter”.

As a child, Kirsten’s strong personality led her to become the neighborhood ring leader, always organizing neighborhood night games, competitive basketball and soccer games. She always found a way to pull pranks on the neighbors. Kirsten was highly involved in high school life. She competed in multiple sports, including soccer and basketball, participated in orchestra and was involved in school theater. Graduating with Honors.

Following her graduation from Sky View High School, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Intermountain Homecare and Hospice in Logan. She followed in the footsteps of her mother by graduating with her nursing degree from Salt Lake Community College.

After graduation from nursing school, Kirsten’s professional career path would eventually take her to multiple hospitals where she was able to serve many lives. One of her most cherished places to work, which she frequently talked about, was Los Angeles Children’s Hospital in California. There she had the opportunity of working with many children that had just undergone open heart surgeries. She loved all children as if they were her own, it was evident to the parents of those precious souls she served. She volunteered for a medical mission to go to Peru, where she assisted with 12 open heart surgeries on children over the course of 3 days. She loved her work and life in California.

Upon her return to Utah, she continued working in multiple hospitals, including Primary Children’s Hospital, the University of Utah Medical Center, Highland, and Davis County Hospital. Kirsten loved her career as a Nurse, but loved her patients more.

She was the “Favorite” Aunt and loved her nieces and nephews, always making them feel special with birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, and her time. It was evident that she had a love for all children and especially had a love for her nieces and nephews.

She always looked forward to family get togethers and the annual family camping trip to the Greys River, where she tried to out fish her dad and brother (Bryan) every year. Always making it the perfect trip by thinking about the little things. After the passing of her mother, she continued to shoulder the responsibility of planning those trips to make sure we all got together as a family.

Kirsten lost her life to personal medical battles on Monday, March 22, 2021. She fought hard to overcome these battles including; Type I diabetes, Addison’s Disease, Crohn’s disease, and Lupus.

In Lieu of flowers her family is asking for donations to be made in her name to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes research foundation). Click here to donate.

Kirsten is proceeded in death by her Mother, Carrie Helm, her Grandfathers George Whitley and Earnest Helm.

She is survived by her Father, Dave (Ellen); brothers, Shawn (Heidi) and Bryan, her sister, Kalecia (Brandon). Nieces and nephews (9) Alaina, Kaiden, Jaxson, Carson, Ashton, Logan, Taelynn, Lydia, and Addison. Her Fur babies Koal and Cotton.

Viewing services will be held at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 420 East 1800 North, North Logan Utah from to 6:00 – 8:00pm. Additional viewing will be held the following day, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:30 – 11:30am at the North Logan 13th Ward Chapel across the street from the Mortuary. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon in the chapel.