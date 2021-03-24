LuDene Anderson Williams

LuDene Williams, 94, graduated from this life with honors on March 21, 2021. In the words of the Apostle Paul, this lifelong Latter-Day Saint fought a good fight, finished her course, and kept the faith.

Roy and Rosella Anderson welcomed LuDene into this world on January 3, 1927, in Thatcher, Utah. The middle of five children, LuDene would go on to raise five of her own in Willard, Utah, with Wayne Young, whom she married in May 1946.

After losing her husband, LuDene was fortunate to find loving companionship in Spence Reeder and, after he passed, Ray Williams, with whom she had plans well beyond the two years they were given together.

LuDene was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, spouses, son Rodney, and grandchildren Jordan and Naythan. She is survived by daughter Vickie Nay and sons Larry, Dallan,and Lance Young. LuDene worked for

many years for the Internal Revenue Service, but she tallied so much more than taxes in this life – including at least 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren (all of whom she viewed as both great and grand).

It is mind-boggling to think she outlived nearly everyone yet is survived by so many! Apparently, the keys to longevity are 1) daily prayers, 2) hilarious one-liners, and 3) Diet Coke.

LuDene enjoyed the warmth of family reunions on frigid Bear Lake. Golf was a natural fit for this lover of outdoors, walking, and sports Even in her 70’s, LuDene could

show everyone how to stay in the fairways. She was as comfortable with a fishing pole or air rifle in her hand as she was a golf club.

When necessary, this avid gardener protected her crops by expertly delivering a BB or pellet to the derrier of four-legged bandits. Indoors, LuDene enjoyed dancing, doing crosswords, and watching the Utah Jazz, BYU, and the 49ers. She loved to shop – especially for shoes. LuDene was proud of her heritage and of being a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She belonged to Book Club, Rook Club, and Bridge Club, where she could hear and tell mostly true stories, and laugh so hard tears would tumble from those big, beautiful eyes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in LuDene’s honor to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

LuDene would offer special thanks to Integrity Hospice, and to her many friends and family, for the love, care, and support shown for her as she prepared for her next journey.

Private family services will be held.

A viewing for the public and family will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1:00 – 1:45pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.