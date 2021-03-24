Museum photography project chronicles pandemic adjustments on families

BRIGHAM CITY — A current project underway at the Brigham City Museum of Art and History is a community collaboration entitled “Portrait Porch Project”. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, curator of education at the museum Mary Urban explained how this idea came about.

“So we’ve been trying at the museum to figure out a way to help our community look back and reflect on this year that was as well as find the hope to move forward into the new now. Whatever that looks like. One way we’re doing that is by inviting community projects and local artists into the museum, giving them aid to show what’s been very meaningful to them,” Urban said.

She said at the exact time they were having staff meetings to discuss the opportunities, Maria Ellen Huebner, an adjunct professor in photography at USU came in with an idea for a project at the museum.

On that same program, Huebner said it had been created as a means to inspire her students, but then coronavirus hit, and everything was on lockdown except for meeting virtually.

“I had a couple virtual meetings, and then my students…seemed uninspired and worried and not knowing what to do with their final projects and how to move forward. I actually saw a story on the news about photographers all over the world that were actually creating these family portraits for free, creating them from a distance and shooting them through windows and things like that. I thought- gosh that would be great, I’m going to do this”, explained Huebner.

She said she was going to show this idea to her students and let them see that you can just walk outside your door and create this project.

Huebner said she hopes she inspired her students, but at the same time she inspired herself and she realized the power of the exchange she was having with these families. And she realized she couldn’t stop because the initial families were so thankful and happy to see another person.

So the project developed into showcasing 44 families in about 44 days.

You can see the project through April 10th at the museum. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturdays from 1p.m. to 5p.m. For more information, call the museum at (435) 226-1439 or go to brighamcitymuseum.org

