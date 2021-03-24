Officials advise patience for younger Utahns seeking vaccinations

About 1 million additional Utahns became eligible Wednesday to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, including teenagers as young as 16 (Image courtesy of Relate.com).

SALT LAKE CITY – About 1 million additional Utahns became eligible to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations this morning, including teenagers as young as 16.

But state officials are advising those newcomers to the immunization process to be patient, because most of the appointments available on the websites of local health departments and other providers are already booked.

Those already at the head of the line for vaccinations include Utahns aged 50 and older; those with specified medical conditions; health care workers; first responders; long-term care facility residents and staffs; and, K-12 teachers and school staffs.

Utah is administering an average of 25,000 doses of vaccine per day. Once the current backlog of vaccination appointments is past, officials say, it will still take up to 40 days for all of the newly eligible state residents to receive even the first of the two required COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state Health Department is now reporting that the total number of coronavirus infections in Utah stands at 382,733. That number is an increase of 563 infections, including 45 new cases in the Bear River Health District overnight. That brings the local total of cases in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties to 20,553.

The new statewide case total resulted from more than 8,000 COVID-19 tests administered on Tuesday.

State officials also reported five new deaths today, although four of them occurred prior to Mar. 1

One of those victims was Cache County resident. She was over 85 years of age and not hospitalized at the time of her death.

The other four fatalities were male. One was over 85 and the others were in the 65-84 age group. Two of them resided in Sanpete County and the other deaths occurred in Carbon and Salt Lake counties.

Nearly 28,000 additional doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of statewide vaccinations to more than 1.2 million.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah is 127, which is 4 fewer than Tuesday. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak now stands at 15,358.