Anna Bolton Hill was born October 17, 1931 in Paris, Idaho to Frank Leslie Bolton and Cornelia Ann Poulsen Bolton. She passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 at her granddaughter’s home in Marysville, Washington.

Anna was raised in Paris, Idaho, where she enjoyed all of the benefits of growing up in a big family and living in a small town. She shared the happiest of memories of growing up there. Even though she lost her mother at a very young age, Anna’s dad ensured that the kids were loved and cared for with the help of Anna’s older sister Joyce, who often stepped in to help run the household and also acted as a mother figure to the younger children. Anna attended Fielding High School in Paris where she graduated in 1949.

Anna married Leslie Junior Hill on September 3, 1950 and they were later sealed in the Oakland Temple.

Les was in the Army during this time up until he was medically discharged. In 1952, they welcomed their son, Alan. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho until approximately 1955, when they moved to San Francisco to find better job opportunities and be close to Les’s parents. Anna worked for many years in San Francisco as an underwriter for an insurance company, where she oversaw several employees and made many good friends while working there.

In 1960, Anna and Les moved to El Sobrante, California, where they bought their first home. During her time there, Anna taught 3 year old children in Sunday school, which she enjoyed very much. They moved back home to Bear Lake in 1971 and bought a small service station in Paris, which they called Les’s Conoco. They operated the station until they sold it in 1977. That year they built a home in St. Charles, where she lived until 2015, when she moved to Washington State to be nearer to her son and family.

In the mid 1980’s, Anna went to work as a CNA at the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier, where she worked for 12 years, until her retirement. Anna was a dedicated employee and loved the residents and the people she worked with and was equally loved by all she came into contact with there. She found her time there very rewarding and loved taking care of people.

Anna’s faith was extremely important to her. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served several different callings, all of which she loved. Her favorite was teaching Primary, as she loved being around the children.

Anna cherished her family. They were one of her greatest assets and she spent her time doting on her grandchildren, making magical memories, preparing wonderful meals, delicious desserts and baking every kind of cookie you could imagine for those she loved. She always had a freshly baked cookie to offer any guest that may stop by. Anna loved Christmas and created a beautifully decorated Christmas wonderland inside her home every year during the holiday season. Her family has many wonderful memories of spending Christmas at her home surrounded by good food, beautiful decorations and lots of love.

Anna enjoyed many different hobbies, including quilting, crocheting, knitting, baking and gardening. She was a talented quilter, creating many beautiful quilts, which she would give away as gifts to very lucky recipients. She also crocheted and knitted avidly and made many exquisite afghans and baby blankets. She won several ribbons in the county fair for the lovely things that she made. She made every grandchild and great-grandchild a beautiful baby blanket. She also often made them for extended family and friends when she would hear news there was a new little baby on the way.

Anna is survived by her son Alan (Angie) Hill, sister Evelyn Harrell, grandchildren, Lisa (Christopher) Martin, Josh (Jessica) Hill, Tierra Busby, Casey (Aubrey) Hill, Nicole Hill, Avril (Ryan) Sutton, great-grandchildren Grace, Carrie, Skylar, Austin, Alexa, Martin, Justin, Ethan, Alec, Asher, Caleb, Nova, Ryder, Abby and Finn and great-great grandchildren Rylee Rose and soon to be born baby Hucksley, as well as several adored nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Leslie Bolton, mother, Cornelia Ann Bolton, step-mother Virginia Bolton, infant daughter Katherine Hill, daughter-in-law Carolyn Hill, siblings and their spouses, Joyce (Cecil) Thomas and Mary (LaMont) Bunn, Bruce Bolton, Harold Bolton, Lee (Toni) Bolton, Scott (June) Bolton, Paul (Dorothy) Bolton and Howard (Mary Ellen) Bolton, mother and father-in-law Iva Carrol and Leslie Hill, brothers and sisters-in-law Sandy Harrell, Joyce (Bill) Moore, Jeanine (Frank) Pianca, Georgia Carol Hill and Bert McKay Hill, granddaughter Rachel Busby, and great-grandson, Rueben Hill as well as several beloved grandparents, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Anna has spent a lifetime cultivating many wonderful relationships and memories with her family and friends. Anna was the epitome of what it truly means to be a “Grandma”. She was loved beyond measure and will be very greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their care and compassion during Anna’s final days.

We would also like to thank her “surrogate” family, Alan and Jarilyn Schwab and children, whom she loved dearly and who filled a void for Anna and Les after we moved to Washington. Thank you for taking such good care of her and allowing her to be a part of your lives.

We want to thank members of the community who checked up on her, shoveled her deck, plowed her driveway, mowed her lawn, fed her cats when she was out of town, etc. after she was widowed in 2006. It was a difficult period of time for her and she was very blessed by your kindness. We deeply appreciate all of those who have looked out for her over the years until she moved to Washington.

A service will be held for Anna at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00am.

Followed by a graveside prayer prior to her interment at the St. Charles Cemetery, 234 West 300 South, St. Charles, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, we would like to suggest random acts of kindness in the community. Smile at a stranger, help someone in need, donate to a local charity or bake cookies for a neighbor. Acts such as these will honor Anna’s long legacy of genuine kindness and compassion.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.