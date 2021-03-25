Benjamin (Ben) Shayne Jorgensen

Benjamin Shayne Jorgensen, “Ben”, came into this world to Cyndi Lee Jorgensen on July 4, 1976. He was born at the Cooley Memorial Hospital in Brigham City. He left this earthly realm surrounded by his wife and children on March 22, 2021, due to a tragic accident.

Ben was raised in between Honeyville and Brigham City. He went to Honeyville Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High and Box Elder High School. He finished his education at JATC (Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee) from ITI as a Journeyman HVAC Technician.

Ben loved fishing the Henry’s Fork, the Madison River (which he named his girl’s after) and any body of water he could throw a hook in. Fall was his favorite time of year because of the elk, deer, pheasant, duck, and geese hunts. Camping trips were epic and always memorable.

He loved to garden and would share the fruits of his labors to his family, friends, and neighbors. He was an artisan to the core. His crafts include welding, stained glass, tying flies, cooking, grill master, and canning the produce from the garden which he lovingly tended.

Ben was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 312, a brotherhood where he made many lifelong friends.

Ben got with the love of his life, Heather Timbimboo Davis in 2001. They then blended their little family consisting of his little girl and her two little boys. They knew something was missing in their family. That is when they welcomed a little girl in 2009. Ben and Heather married in 2010 to solidify their family.

Those left to cherish his memory include, his wife Heather, his daughters Madison and River, his sons Cameron (Sky) and Cooper; his grandchildren Sawyer, Cambri, Meadow, Winter, Adrien, and one bonus granddaughter Radley; mother Cyndi Jorgensen, brother Khord Mehl, grandmother Shirley McBride, mother-in-law Gwen Timbimboo Davis, sister-in-law Heidi (John) Francom; many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and steps. Also is granddog Nala and his cat Kitty Boy.

Predeceased by his dad Scott Hore, brother Shad Hore, grandfather Roland Wayne Jorgensen and his other grandfather Reed McBride.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah with a time to visit with family from 5:00 – 6:00pm and a time of sharing beginning at 6:00pm. The family has asked you to dress casual and share a memory of Ben.

The time of sharing will be live streamed.

The family would also like to thank the Ogden Regional ICU staff for their amazing care for Ben.

Ben always helped those in need and was a successful organ donor.

His family would also like to extend a helping hand and warn anyone with stock in the Anheuser-Bush company to SELL now because without Ben’s contributions to the company they are likely to plummet soon.

