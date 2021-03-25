Bonnie Louise Olsen Cocks

March 25, 2021
October 5, 1932 ~ March 24, 2021 (age 88)

Bonnie Cocks, loving mother, passed away March 24, 2021 at the age of 88.

She is survived by her daughter Christine Seccombe and son Mark Hanglin. She is also survived by a sister Pat Powers.

Bonnie lived in Preston for over 35 years where she worked for the Preston School District in food services at Preston High School until she retired in 1995.

As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses she had a strong belief in the resurrection that Jesus spoke about in John 11:25; “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who exercises faith in me, even though he dies will come to life.” Having such a strong conviction that death isn’t the end of it all, she wasn’t afraid of it. Our family and friends have full confidence in Jesus’ promise of seeing her again.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.

