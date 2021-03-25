Elaine Bolton Windley, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at The Gables Assisted Living in Brigham City.

She was born April 21, 1934, in Paris, Idaho. She is the daughter of David LeRoy and Edna Lavera Wyler Bolton. She graduated from Fielding High School in Bear Lake County, Idaho in 1953.

Elaine married the love of her life, Earl LaMar Windley on February 10, 1953 in Paris, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple on June 16, 1984.

She was very devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many Relief Society and Young Women Presidencies.

She worked as a Secretary and Librarian at Lincoln Elementary for several years. She also worked at First Security bank until her health started failing. Elaine was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was a master scrapbooker and spent many years scrapbooking the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, six older siblings and her eldest sons David and Allen.

Surviving are her youngest brother Jerry (Lorraine) Bolton, her son Brian (Jenn) Windley. Grandchildren; Michelle (Shane) Hinck, Lindsey (Ryan) Houts, Michael, Jason (Audrey) and Tyler Windley. Bode and Chloe Windley. Great-grandchildren; Taylor (Jori) Stewart, Bailey (Tyler) Davis, Brenna (Landon) Cornwall and Marlee Hinck. Reagan and Landon Houts, Brooklyn, Christopher, Kylee and Madison Windley. Great-great-grandchildren; Brynlee and Kade Stewart.

A special Thanks to The Gables Assisted Living, Integrity Hospice for there kindness and Love. Also, to her friends; Faye White, Deon Searle, Laura Ellis, Lorene Tovey, Maria Wright and especially President George Berkley.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Elaine touched are invited to attend her service on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah with a viewing from 1:00 – 1:45pm.

Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.