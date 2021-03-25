May 9, 1936 – March 24, 2021 (age 84)

Gretta Lu Benson Curless, 84, died peacefully in the home of her daughter on March 24, 2021, after complications from a fall.

She was born May 9, 1936, in Logan, Utah, to Vance and Neta Benson. She grew up in Trenton, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary. She became a voracious reader early on and developed an expansive vocabulary.

After high school, she worked in Salt Lake City as a secretary-bookkeeper and lived in the Beehive House. Later, she worked as a secretary and subsequently as an administrative assistant at Utah State University.

She met Alvin Curless, the love of her life, on a blind date. They were married January 23, 1961 in the Logan Temple. They raised their family in Logan.

She learned and refined her skills as an award-winning seamstress and enjoyed knitting and cross-stitching, as well as cooking, baking, and canning the fresh produce grown in their garden. She loved people and was always looking for ways to serve them, even if it was simply an unexpected call to check in.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gretta served in Primary, Young Women’s, and Relief Society, and served as scribe to several patriarchs. She thrived in Relief Society and especially loved serving the sisters in her ward, cherishing the close relationships she made with the members of her presidencies. She had 6 counselors and 4 secretaries, who all became lifelong friends.

Gretta is survived by her daughter Catherine (Kris) Schulthies, son John (Tonya) Curless, daughter-in-law Lisa Curless, and eleven beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Lionel (Donna) Benson.

Preceded in death by her husband, baby daughter Elizabeth, son Alan, parents, and elder siblings.

A viewing will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:45am at the Bountiful 2nd Ward Chapel, 650 South 200 East, Bountiful, Utah.

A private service will be held for family on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:00am.

Services will also be live streamed

Interment will follow for friends and family at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah at 1:00pm.

