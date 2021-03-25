Idaho Tax Commission extends tax filing deadline to May 17

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Tax Commission has voted to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline.

The commission voted unanimously Thursday to extend the deadline from April 15 to May 17. The Internal Revenue Service announced last week it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho lawmakers introduced legislation last week to also make the change, but a day later the Legislature shut down for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The tax commission has the authority to unilaterally take the action under a section of Idaho law involving declared disasters like the coronavirus pandemic.