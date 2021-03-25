Jesse Ferdinand Petersen Jr. died peacefully in his home on the morning of March 24, 2021, he had been surrounded for many days by his wife and children.

Jesse was born on December 20, 1936 in Penrose, Utah, Box Elder County the son of Jesse Ferdinand Petersen and Anna Marie Perkins. He spent his youth growing up in Penrose and Albian, Idaho with his brother Reggie and sisters Sherrie, Carol, and Donna.

Jesse earned his Master’s Degree at USU and he taught for thirty five years in Box Elder County School District. He loved farming and ranching in Penrose, Utah. He raised, trained, and sold hound dogs for years. Flying them across the United States and meeting fellow houndsmen filled his life with many friends, and created even more adventures. He was awarded Utah Houndsman of the year in 2016.

He served in numerous capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including: High Councilor, Bishoprics, and Young Men’s president. He served as a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Logan, Utah and Brigham City Utah temples with Carol; added many dear friends and spiritual experiences together. His favorite callings were spending time with the youth in various capacities especially the canoe trips into Shoshone Lake.

He coached many baseball/softball teams and spent last summer watching his children and grandchildren play softball.

His greatest joys in life were his children and grandchildren. They loved the farm and came often to help, hunt, fish, ride 4-wheelers, celebrate holidays, and laugh. A tradition started years ago was our “Family Gab Session”, where a theme was chosen, and each person shared their feelings, experiences, treasured memories, and love for our family.

He married Carolyn Ashcraft and they had six children. He married Carol Firth in 1983, together they shared nine children: Jesse (Darlene), David (deceased), Philip, Mathew (Kerri), Jennifer (Jared), Jason (Nicole), Tiffani Summers (Layne), Kade Harris (Kristi), Janci Petersen. They have 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Thatcher Penrose LDS Chapel, 11475 West 10400 North, Thatcher, Utah with a viewing prior from 11:30am – 1:30pm.

Interment will be at the Penrose Cemetery, 8260 North 11600 West, Penrose, Utah.

Services will be live streamed

