JoAn Olsen Young

Our angel mother earned her wings on March 18, 2021 and joined our dear dad and many other loved ones who will rejoice in her presence. “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”

Mom was born in Logan, Utah on Jan 31, 1934 to Bert and Dora Olsen. She grew up on a dairy farm and learned the value of hard work and many life skills.

After graduating from South Cache high school she moved to Salt Lake and worked at First National Bank and met and married D. Keith Young in the Logan Temple on March 7, 1956.

She was a faithful wife and a good sport as she moved frequently during her married life as Keith pursued work and educational adventures. They lived in numerous places: Grace, Idaho, Preston, Idaho, Portland, Oregon, The South Pacific Island of Tonga and Cache Valley, Utah in the small area of Young Ward.

They served missions together in Brazil and San Bernardino, California. They served in Utah at the Member Locator Center, the MTC, and the Bishops Storehouse.

She loved spending the last 43 years in American Fork where she enjoyed staying home and making quilts for her children and grandchildren and making baby blankets for her great-grandchildren. Their 10 children consider themselves blessed to have had her for a mother. She was a soft spoken, kind, gentle, faithful woman who always served others and served in numerous positions in the church. She has spent the last 9 months missing her friends at her stake humanitarian project Monday work group, at the Mount Timpanogos Temple where you would find her working every Tuesday and many Saturdays, and at the American Fork hospital where she loved being a Volunteer for many decades.

She was always happy to welcome people into her home and took in more than one of her children when they were between houses, along with various other stray children.

She was a wonderful example of being willing to do the hard work. Starting with her time as a dairy farmer’s daughter, through working with her children as they hoed beets and hauled hay for her dad and continuing with keeping up her garden and yard even mowing her own lawn until this last year.

We are sure there was great rejoicing in heaven upon her arrival by not only Keith and her parents, but her siblings Rex Olsen, Leone Olsen, Dorothy Lloyd, EloDean Herzog, Harlow (Butch) Olsen and her granddaughter Melissa Fleming as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Her children: Jolynn Fleming, Deann (Ben) Morin, Kaylene (Lynn) Burtenshaw, Connie (Grant) Stolworthy, Sally (Steve) Mower, John (Julie) Young, Walt (Malia) Young, Jean (Colin) Erickson, Trudy (Blake) Brown and Andy (Jenelle) Young join with her 43 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends in looking forward to the day they will be with her again.

Visitation from 6:00 – 8:00pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the American Fork First Ward building at 381 South 300 East, American Ford, Utah.

Due to COVID restrictions please see the SignUp Genius link by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page to schedule a time to attend the visitation.

Funeral services will be held for family and close friends due to COVID restrictions.

For those who are unable to attend in person, you may watch via Zoom by clicking here.

Meeting ID: 882 1192 5426

Passcode: 380772

It will be live on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00am and the recording will be posted at a later time.

To ensure a smooth transition into the meeting please create a Zoom account (this is free to do) if you don’t have one already. You will not be able to join if you don’t.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Anderson and Sons Mortuary.