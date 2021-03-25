Public hearing set for proposed sewer sludge treatment site

FILE PHOTO - The Cache County Council has set a public hearing for April 13 regarding a rezone request that would allow the city of Logan to create a composting site in Benson to treat sewer sludge from its new multi-million-dollar regional wastewater treatment plant.

CACHE COUNTY – Round Two in the continuing battle over the prospect of a sewer sludge treatment site in Benson is set for April 13.

The opponents in that fight will be the irate residents of Benson and officials of the City of Logan. The members of the Cache County Council will serve as referees in what is expected to be a heated brawl.

The County Council has set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 to hear comments on a proposal that would allow Logan City to establish a composting facility to treat sewer sludge from the city’s new wastewater plant.

Logan officials are seeking permission to rezone a city-owned 47-acre parcel of land at 1400 North and 3200 West from agricultural use to public infrastructure. The purpose of that request is to establish a 10-acre site where biosolid waste products from the city’s water treatment plant can be mixed with green waste to create agricultural compost.

That request was adamantly opposed by Benson residents led by retired 1st District Court Judge Thomas Willmore during a meeting of the Cache County Planning Commission on Mar. 4.

After that contentious gathering, the members of the Cache County Planning Commission turned thumbs down on the rezone request.

With commission chair Brandon Spackman absent due to illness, commissioners Brady Christensen, Phillip K. Olsen and Jason Watterson voted to deny the city proposal. Only commissioner Chris Sands cast a vote in favor of the Logan officials’ plan.

In an attempt to allay local residents concerns about the proposed composting site, Logan environmental director Issa Hamud made a lengthy presentation before the planning commission, assisted by Gary Vance of JUB Engineers and Leland Myers, the former general manager of the Central Davis Sewer District in Layton.

They argued that the city plans to take all necessary steps to contain both the smell of the composing site and its potential to contaminate Benson’s ground water.

Benson residents were not convinced, however, citing the city’s record of ongoing problems in the management and containment of debris from its new landfill in Clarkston.

Following their vote, the members of the planning commission candidly agreed that the city had not made a compelling argument that Benson was the best site for the proposed composting site.

Following the April 13 public hearing on the controversial rezone request, members of the Cache County Council will likely vote on the proposal during a subsequent meeting in late April.