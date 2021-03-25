Roy Lamar Wise at the age of 88 passed away peacefully on Sunday March 21, 2021 at the Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho.

He was born on September 10, 1932 in Garland, Box Elder County, Utah to John Julian and Hortensia Mariam (Olson) Wise. Roy was born at home as were his two older brothers Lynn Julian and Earl Grant.

He graduated from Logan High School in 1950 and in 1952, with the advent of the Korean War, joined the Army as a Combat Engineer.

On December 16, 1955 Roy married the love of his life Beverly Goldsberry in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Temple.

Roy graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and went to work for the United States Forest Service.

Roy enjoyed being creative through working with metal and wood. He also loved to garden. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.

Roy also faithfully served in his Church and after retiring from the Forest Service, served two missions, one to the Akron Ohio Mission and the other to the Spokane Washington Mission with his wife Beverly. He was also involved with his Community serving as a member and chairperson of the Bonner County Planning and Zoning Commission, Rotary Club, and the Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Beverly; sons, Jeff (Valeea), Mike (Amy), David (Mary Lou), Jim (Alisa), and Ben (Amy); 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 with a viewing starting at 9:30am and service at 11:00am. The service will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home at 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Burial following at the Garland Cemetery, 6700 West 13600 North, Garland, Utah.

The Wise family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, for their attentiveness and loving care.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

