See what’s new at the Home & Garden Show to be held Friday and Saturday in North Logan

Jason Spahr from the Mattress Outlet gets a display ready Thursday for this years Home and Garden Show to be held at Friday and Saturday.

NORTH LOGAN – After a year off due to COVID, the 25th Annual Cache Valley Home & Garden Show will be held once again this Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, at the George S. Eccles Ice Center located at 2825 North 200 East, North Logan. Doors open Friday at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday it will open at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The show continues to bring in new vendors and participants and it gives local businesses a chance to highlight their goods and services.

“There are about 110 vendors this year and we expect thousands of people again,” said Shawn Brady, a marketing consultant for the Cache Valley Media Group who was at the Ice Center helping vendors get set up on Thursday. “We have a big variety of vendors this year from flooring to power garden tools and just about everything else. It’s going to be big.”

He said they will also have two food trucks inside the arena: Paco’s Tacos and Sissa’s Brazilian Kitchen.

Greg Roper, Cache Valley Home and Garden Show administrator, said it should be one of the best shows yet.

“Year after year it gets better,” he said. “The venue is completely full. This thing is completely and utterly stuffed with vendors. We hope lots of people show up and take advantage of this. It is the biggest show of its kind in the valley.”

Roper said the 25,000-square-foot arena will be filled with as many varieties of vendors as his team could find. There should be something at this year’s show for anyone looking for something new.

Roper said Cache Valley Media Group tries to do the show this time every year because most people are getting ready to work in their yards. The Home and Garden show gives people a chance to see new trends.

This show can get people in touch with businesses and services in and out of the valley. The show continues to grow in size and scope.

The Home and Garden Show is probably the biggest event the Cache Valley Media Group sponsors during the year. Second place would be the Logan Holiday Gift show held at the Riverwoods Conference Center in early November.

The Eccles Ice Center provides great visibility, plenty of free parking, and multiple booth display options.

Tickets cost $2 for anyone 13 years and older while everyone 12 and under get free admission.