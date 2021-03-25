State division of water says we need to keep watching our water use this summer

Courtesy water.utah.gov

Water is a big part of every discussion in Utah when it comes to growth and that has really come to the fore with the recent drought declaration issued by Governor Cox.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Laura Haskell, the drought coordinator for the Utah Division of Water Resources talked about why the drought warning came so early in the season this year.

“Typically we do wait a little bit to see how the season’s going. But with the way the year ended last year, we went into the fall time where we would start to see our snowpack with the driest soil moisture conditions that have ever been recorded since we started measuring soil moisture in 2006. So we knew that we needed a really good snowpack if we were going to have stream flows to recover from this. Unfortunately we haven’t had a great snowpack,” she explained.

Haskell said the good news is Utahn’s by-and-large are aware of the state’s water deficit and have responded.

“We have been encouraging conservation for a long time and people have been reducing their water use over the years. We’ve had some success there, so even though the population has increased, the water use hasn’t increased at the same rate.”

She said the concern is that the overall reservoir levels are down 14 percent from where we were last year at this time. So we need to continue being water-wise because we don’t know what the future looks like pertaining to weather and precipitation.

AUDIO: State drought coordinator Laura Haskell talks with Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3-25-2021