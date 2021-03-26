All Utah coronavirus restrictions set to lift not later than July 1

Gov. Spencer Cox receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Spanish Fork, Utah. Utah is on pace to remove all coronavirus-related restrictions by July if transmission rates keep dropping, but the situation could change, Cox said Thursday. He urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to remain cautious. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SPANISH FORK – In the vanguard of more than a million additional Utahns now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson lined up for immunization shots Thursday at a clinic in Spanish Fork.

Cox combined the photo opportunity for statewide media with his weekly coronavirus update to confidently repeat his prediction that Utah would be able to lift all pandemic restrictions by July 1.

The governor’s remarks echoed the provisions of House Bill 294, which Cox signed into law earlier this week.

That statute sets an April 10 deadline for the end of the statewide mask mandate and the July 1 end date for state-imposed coronavirus restrictions.

Those restrictions could be lifted even earlier if Utah achieves a per capita COVID-19 case rate of less than 191; has fewer than 15 percent of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and receives at least 1.63 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Health official suggest, however, that using 1.63 million doses as a benchmark for the removal of restrictions may be overly optimistic, because that quantity of vaccine would only provide a single immunization shot for half of Utah’s 3.2 million people.

The Utah Department of Health reported Friday that 1.26 millions of vaccine had already been administered by Utah. But only 80 percent of Utahns 65 and older had received at least one shot and fewer than 60 percent were considered fully immunized after receiving a second dose of vaccine.

State officials are now reporting that the total number of coronavirus infections in Utah stands at 383,713. That number is an increase of 453 infections, including 31 new cases in the Bear River Health District overnight. That brings the local total of cases in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties to 20,620.

While no new deaths occurred locally, state officials reported 3 deaths overnight. All of those fatalities actually occurred prior to Mar. 1.

The new statewide case total resulted from more than 6,000 COVID-19 tests administered on Thursday.

More than 29,000 additional doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah is 130, which is 4 fewer more than Thursday. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak now stands at 15,400.

In health statistics from Idaho, state officials reported their statewide case count jumped by 343 overnight to 178,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the state death toll to 1,954.

No deaths were reported in neighboring Idaho counties. The case count in Franklin County jumped by 1 to 1,112, by 5 to 343 in Oneida County and by 2 to 367 in Bear Lake County.