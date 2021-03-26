COWBOY POETRY: My English Teacher

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

Our yearly trips to Utah caused my yearn to pen and write about our horse camp

outings, cooking under stars at night.

Yet, I didn’t have a clue about the sentence structure rule. I should have listened

back when I was young and still in school.

My wife suggested, “Find someone with patience, yet who’s bold.” So, I found an

English teacher who was worth her weight in gold!

She’d been retired for decades, but her mind was sharp as glass. Her name was

Edythe, and she was a bounty full of class.

The first day of her teaching she made sure I understood constructive guidance

wasn’t rude just designed for my own good.

I turned in my first poem and waited for her sound advice. Her new red pencil

went to work. I swear she sharpened twice.

She moved my papers to her side and looked me in the eye. Said, “Have you ever

taken English? If you did, you didn’t try.”

I knew right then this gal would make a difference in my life. She could slice and

dice my poems as if she’d used a skinnin’ knife.

She taught me sentence structure and the need for noun and verb. And where to

place the commas and make use of every word.

But most of all she taught me, “Use expression when you write. Use words which

spring to life. Some maybe even bite.”

For two whole years my English teacher taught me what she knew. She must

have thought this poor cowboy ain’t got the brains to chew.

Well, my English teacher passed away about a week ago. I’ll bet she’s teaching

English up in Heaven’s perfect glow.

Will I miss my English teacher now that she has moved back home? No, ‘cuz I feel

her presence daily while I pen another poem.