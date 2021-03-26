February 10, 1982 – March 23, 2021 (age 39)

In loving Memory of Gaudencia Martinez.

Gaudencia Martinez passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2021 at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

She is survived by her loving husband Aureliano and her 4 children; Salvador, Alicia, Jordy and Jonah.

Gaudencia was a devoted wife and mother. She was loving and kind to all. Her good nature made everyone around her smile. She touched many lives with her generosity and hospitality.

She had strong faith in the Bible promise written in Isaiah 26:19, “Your dead will live. My corpses will rise up. Awake and shout joyfully, You residents in the dust! For your dew is as the dew of the morning, And the earth will let those powerless in death come to life.”

Funeral services will be held from 10:00am – 2:00pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.