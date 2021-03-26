NBA-leading Jazz beat Grizzlies for 18th straight home win

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) drives the ball toward the hoop after losing Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) on a screen set by Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 25 and the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-114 on Friday night for their 18th straight home victory.

Gobert added nine rebounds, and Mitchell had six assists and five rebounds to help the Jazz improve to 33-11. Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points, Jordan Clarkson 14.

Ja Morant had 30 points and 11 assists for Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 18 rebounds, Dillon Brooks had 22 points and Grayson Allen 17. The Grizzlies dropped to 21-21, falling for the first time in four games.

Memphis had a chance to force overtime when Mitchell missed a driving bank shot with 14.4 seconds left. Brooks missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Mike Conley won a jump ball with 1.9 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The teams will meet again Saturday night.

Memphis used a 21-9 run to pull to 82-73 in the third quarter. Morant scored three baskets and added a pair of free throws to fuel the run and trim Utah’s lead to 82-73.

Morant fed Brooks for a pair of baskets, scored a basket, and hit three free throws to help trim a double-digit deficit to single digits again late in the fourth quarter. Brooks cut it to 17-114 on a 3-pointer with 34.3 seconds left.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Valanciunas had at least 10 rebounds for a league-leading 12th consecutive game. … Allen is 12 of 24 from 3-point range over his last three games.

Jazz: Clarkson made a 3-pointer for the 70th consecutive game. He also missed just his fourth free throw of the season. … Royce O’Neale had a 10 rebounds.